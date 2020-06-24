With social distancing in play, Jaden Penning wasn’t greeted at the plate following his eighth inning two-run walk off shot in the bottom of the eighth. Instead, he walked back to his happy teammates as they poured out of the dugout in AGWSR’s 3-2 win over West Fork on Thursday.
Jaden Penning hit a home run once. It came in a live practice earlier this season. That’s it, his high school home run list. Until Thursday.
Down 2-1 to West Fork in the bottom of the eighth inning, the AGWSR Cougar junior took an 0-1 count and sent it over the left field fence in Ackley. With Lane Abbas at second, running for Brody Roder who laced a double just inside the left foul line, Penning’s first homer was the 3-2 winner.
