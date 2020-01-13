Ali Gerbracht (106/113) and Trey Lashbrook (120/126) led AGWSR to third place at the St. Edmond Duals in Fort Dodge last week. Everybody else but one won at least once as the Cougars went 3-2 on the day.
AGWSR started with wins over St. Edmond (64-18) and Southeast Valley (46-33) before losing to the junior varsity squad from Fort Dodge Senior (49-29). The Cougars then split their final duals, losing to champion West Hancock (51-21) and beating Roland-Story (40-37).
