No one was home, though several pets died, in a house fire in Ackley on Monday afternoon. The home, located at 812 Main Street is owned by Robert Younker. Candy Crowl, a neighbor had run home to pick up an item and noticed smoke rolling from the back portion of the house which is next door to her own.
Crowl said she tried to help the animals escape but could not get them to come to her.
