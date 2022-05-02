Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff
Buy Now

Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff was AGWSR's only winner at Friday's Clary Invite in Eldora, picking up golds in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. He trailed all but the final lap.

With the state’s track and field attention focused on the Drake Relays in Des Moines, the AGWSR Cougars ran at the 32nd Annual Clary Invite in Eldora on Friday. Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff was their only winner, picking up golds in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.

Kaden Abbas was one of two silver medalists for the Cougars, taking second in the 400 meter low hurdles. He also finished third in the 110 highs.

Darren Veld
Buy Now

Darren Veld finished fourth in the Clary Invite discus on Friday. AGWSR finished sixth in the six-team field in Eldora.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.