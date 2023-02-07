Take a closer look. This funny money made its way to an Ackley business recently. Ackley Police Chief Gerry Frick urges residents and businesses to examine money they may receive or spend. This $10 bill not only feels much like legal tender but also looks close as well.
Ackley Police Chief Gerry Frick has been investigating some funny stuff in Ackley. Funny money, to be precise.
His warning to residents and businesses came on Monday, following a report from an Ackley business. In this instance, a transaction was paid with at least one counterfeit bill which is normally used by filmmakers.
