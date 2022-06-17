Trevyn Smith
Trevyn Smith could not get the tag down in time as this West Fork runner snags a stolen base. AGWSR lost to the Class 2A 11th-ranked Warhawks 10-0 in five innings at Ackley Thursday night, dropping their record to 1-15 on the season.

Errors happen. When they are caused by aggressive play, coaches can forgive most. But when those errors are more mental, they can be hard to take. That’s where AGWSR head coach Brenda Drake is right now.

AGWSR Cougars (1-15) had five official errors in a 10-0 five-inning home loss to the Class 2A 11th-ranked West Fork Warhawks (11-1) Thursday night in Ackley.

