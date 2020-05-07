Poppies galore! The Ackley American Legion Auxiliary will host their annual Poppy Days event this weekend, May 8 and 9. A curb-side pick-up is planned in front of the Ackley Legion building on Main Street.
Volunteers will be in front of the Ackley American Legion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. In case of inclement weather, volunteers will be inside the building waiting for your call to deliver poppies curb-side.
