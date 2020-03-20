Ackley City Hall and the upstairs offices of the Ackley Police Department were disinfected by people wearing protective gear on Wednesday, March 18. The cleaning team was called as a precautionary measure after a possible COVID-19 exposure. Ackley Mayor Pat Daggs said there had been no confirmed diagnosis.
Ackley Mayor Pat Daggs says a city employee is under a mandated 14 day quarantine after a possible COVID-19 exposure. The result was a precautionary cleaning of the Ackley City Hall on March 18.
Daggs says there is no positive confirmation of COVID-19 in the exposure, but that the City has the responsibility to maintain public safety as well as emergency response staff and therefore took the safety measure.
