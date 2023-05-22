Auditor of State Rob Sand today released an agreed-upon procedures report on the City of Ackley, Iowa, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The agreed-upon procedures engagement was performed pursuant to Chapter 11.6 of the Code of Iowa.
Sand reported one finding related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds – Segregation of Duties.
