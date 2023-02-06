The North Iowa Cedar League Meet was supposed to be held Jan. 28, but weather nixed that. There was talk about holding it on Saturday (Feb. 3), but one of the member teams was involved in the State Duals. That left an open hole on what had been Sectional Saturday.
So, five NICL teams gathered in Ackley on Saturday to get one final tune-up before this week’s District meet. For the AGWSR Cougars, that meant getting ready for a trip to Ogden in Class 1A. But it was more than that as Ben Puente (160) and Eli Brandt (195) were crowned champions in the Mini-NICL Round Robin in Ackley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.