Each AGWSR and TC student will soon have their very own water bottles, courtesy of the entire community who showed their financial support for the project. In just two weeks, Kim Scallon received the funding for the bottles which will be delivered to students as soon as they arrive.
When Ackley resident Kim Scallon noticed others in her Tupperware® family finding ways to support their local schools, she quickly realized that the AGWSR community could, and would, do the same for students here.
Knowing that COVID-19 is changing each aspect of the school year – including the use of drinking fountains, her idea to provide each elementary student with a water bottle quickly grew to a mission that countless businesses and individuals fell behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.