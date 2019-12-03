As AGWSR head coach Laurie Gann continues to develop her varsity rotation, it’s her Cougars’ defense that already seems to be in form. It showed again in Monday’s 49-18 home win over West Fork. The visiting Warhawks turned the ball over 36 times, and were held to single digits in all four quarters.
“Defensively we were a lot stronger this time, of course we had to because this (West Fork) is a better team than Meskwaki, but they really responded well to what we practiced over Thanksgiving break,” Gann said. “Offensively, some of it may have been fatigue, but we had some runs there where we started throwing the ball away and things like that that we’ve got to get better at. But for this early in the season, with a new mix, we’re pleased with where we’re at.”
