The 2022 season was a learning experience for the bulk of the roster, but the AGWSR Cougars (4-25) finished the last two weeks of it playing pretty good softball. Unfortunately for them, they faced the 14th-ranked Fort Dodge St. Edmond Gaels (24-6) to end it.
The Gaels, playing on their home diamond at the site of the State Tournament, used 10 hits and four errors to oust the Cougars from the postseason with an 8-1 Class 1A Region 4 Quarterfinal decision Wednesday.
