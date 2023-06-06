Bo Gerbracht
Bo Gerbracht

Entering the season, the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels were one of the prohibitive favorites to win the North Iowa Cedar League-West. With six seniors back from last year’s runner-up squad, they are again second in the loop early this season.

But Monday night, in Reinbeck, the Rebels (10-8, 5-1) showed that they are still in the hunt for the title with a 10-2 and 14-4 wins over the AGWSR Cougars (1-7, 1-3).

