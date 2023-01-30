Senior Trinity Rotgers became AGWSR’s first girl to qualify for an IGHSAU-sanctioned State Wrestling Tournament by winning the 155-pound title in Decorah on Friday. She placed eighth at the IWCOA Girls State Tournament as a freshman.
Kylie Willems, a senior, will wrestle this week at the first-ever IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament after placing third at the Super Region 8 Meet in Decorah. State brackets will have 32 girls at each weight.
This season was a long time coming. After girls in Iowa had to go against the boys if they wanted to wrestle, Friday marked the penultimate day of the first season under official Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctioning.
Next stop, Coralville and the first-ever IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 2 and 3. Two AGWSR Cougars will be there after qualifying out of Super Region 8 in Decorah, including senior Trinity Rotgers who placed as a freshman in the IWCOA Girls State Meet in Waverly before sanctioning. The other is also a senior, Kylie Willems, who got a taste of State last season under the IWCOA eye.
