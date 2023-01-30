This season was a long time coming. After girls in Iowa had to go against the boys if they wanted to wrestle, Friday marked the penultimate day of the first season under official Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctioning.

Next stop, Coralville and the first-ever IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 2 and 3. Two AGWSR Cougars will be there after qualifying out of Super Region 8 in Decorah, including senior Trinity Rotgers who placed as a freshman in the IWCOA Girls State Meet in Waverly before sanctioning. The other is also a senior, Kylie Willems, who got a taste of State last season under the IWCOA eye.

