It may have been a round robin tournament with no team scores kept, but the AGWSR Cougars were the winners. Not that they would have won had there been team scores, but in the sense of being winners for the meet itself.
The Cougars hosted the first-ever girls tournament on Friday, crowning two champions in the process of the historic meet. They wrestled with Iowa Falls-Alden, SH-BCLUW, Baxter, Waverly-Shell Rock and the Cedar Falls JV. Some brackets were full, others only had two or three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.