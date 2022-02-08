Darren Veld and Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff battled for this second half rebound. The Cougars were held to just 13 points in the second half after leading 25-16 at the half. Colo-NESCO completed the comeback in Ackley with a 45-38 win.
The only answer the AGWSR Cougars (6-14) had in the final quarter was a pair of David Koop free throws as Colo-NESCO went on to a 45-38 win in Ackley Monday night. The hosts led by as much as 12 points late in the third quarter.
“We just quit competing,” AGWSR head coach Ryley Schipper said. “What we rely ourselves on, toughness and always playing hard, we just didn’t have that in the second half. We have to get back to having fun playing basketball and not worry about what the scoreboard says. I can live with a loss if I thought we played hard but tonight I just didn’t think we did. We took shots we didn’t need to take that we weren’t taking in the first half and we just didn’t defend.”
