Meeting Santa was pure joy for many children attending the event, like this little guy. For others, it wasn't the highlight of their day. Over 130 children visited with Santa after the Ackley American Legion Auxiliary's Toy Drawing on Saturday morning.
Ackley patrol officer, Calen Holman, was running radar Saturday morning when he was notified by Hardin County dispatch that Santa Claus was waiting just outside town. Holman told the World Journal that Santa reported that he was in need of a ride to downtown Ackley to see the children.
“Well, you don’t tell Santa ‘No’ and expect to stay on the Nice List,” Holman told. He immediately went to Santa’s aid, running with lights and sirens to assist in getting Santa to the children expecting him before the Ackley American Legion Auxiliary’s annual Toy Drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.