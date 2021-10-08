Sandy Scallon of Ackley (left) was sworn in as the District 3 President of the Iowa American Legion Auxiliary. The ceremony took place on Oct. 2 in Radcliff. She is pictured with Doris Jackson, State President of the organization.
The American Legion Auxiliary is dear to Ackley resident Sandy Scallons heart. She joined the Ackley American Legion Auxiliary, in 1999, to honor her father, ‘Jack’ Murphy. Murphy served in the US Army during WWII.
On Oct. 2, Scallon was sworn in as the president of the 3rd District of Iowa. She was elected as vice-president of the unit two years ago and replaces Pat Williams who recommended her for the presidency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.