AGWSR school board members were recognized during their May meeting. Members serving the district are (front) Tim Diamond, Chris Sailer, Patrick Hurt; (back) Matt Rose, Steve Bartling, Lanae Metzgar, and Josh Meyer.
School Board Recognition month runs through May 31 and honors the volunteers who serve on local boards and who have made difficult decisions which have impacted the health and safety of AGWSR students and staff during the pandemic and beyond.
During a short meeting held May 10, AGWSR school board members were thanked for their service by Superintendent Erik Smith, who recognized the groups’ dedication to the students of the district. He reminded members Pat Hurt, Josh Meyer, and Lanae Metzgar, that their terms are up at the end of the year. Elections are scheduled for November, with Smith urging the trio to consider serving another term.
Board members began the meeting with a public hearing which amended the 2020- 21 budget due to unforeseen expenditures throughout the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.