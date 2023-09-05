A scheduling quirk pitted the seventh-ranked in Class 1A AGWSR Cougars up against a rival three times in as many days with Saturday’s North Tama Tournament in Traer. They went 2-3 on the day, including a split with Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
The Cougars opened with a 21-8 and 21-11 loss to Independence, then followed it up with a 21-12 and 21-7 sweep of the 12th-ranked in Class 1A Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels. A 21-15 and 21-11 loss to Union, ranked fourth in 3A, was followed by a 25-19 and 25-11 win over Hartwick-Ladora-Victor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.