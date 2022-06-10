Trinity Rotgers, daughter of Shawn and Kelly Rotgers, was crowned as Miss Ackley 2022 during ceremonies held during Sauerkraut Days. Trinity was the first Little Miss Ackley in 2011. She still has the handmade pink crown and sash presented to her at the time.
Trinity Rotgers has stood on the center stage of Victory Park twice now to accept the reigning titles of Little Miss Ackley (2011) and most recently Miss Ackley 2022. She’s the first Little Miss to become Miss Ackley in the years since the Little contest was revived by Green Belt Bank and Trust in 2011.
This time around Trinity says she felt a bit more pressure than during the first title, though she has fond memories of playing chess in the Soda Fountain during the tea held for the Little Miss contest.
