Bernd Wittneben of Wellsburg, center back, plays the role of Walter Brander, in the trailer for the film Reveille. Support for the film, which focuses on the human dilemma’s faced in war and based on Audie Murphy’s book ‘To Hell and Back’, has grown to a full feature film. Shooting takes place next month in Missouri.
Bernd Wittneben of Wellsburg is living the American dream. And his dream is continuing to grow with the news that the short film Reveille, an adaptation of a chapter in Audi Murphy’s book ‘To Hell and Back’, has grown to a full feature film. Shooting will begin March 1 in Missouri.
Wittneben awoke on September 15, 2021, a citizen of Germany. By the end of the day, he was a citizen of the United States of American. During the hours between his rising and his head hitting the pillow, Wittneben was starring in scenes for a trailer for the film. The day was unforgettable.
