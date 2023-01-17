Gabe Nederhoff
Gabe Nederhoff scored seven points, six in the fourth, in AGWSR 12th loss in as many games. This one a 46-33 decision at the hands of West Marshall in Ackley on Monday.

With Bradly Roder, the Cougars might have finally found a win Monday. With the senior - AGWSR’s leading scorer – out with an ankle injury that could cost him weeks, the task of getting over the West Marshall trojans (3-9) proved difficult.

Too difficult, it turned out, as West Marshall left Ackley with a 46-33 win to drop AGWSR to 0-12.

