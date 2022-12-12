Trevyn Smith was tripped up here heading to the basket and ultimately was whistled for a foul. She only scored two points in AGWSR’s 60-43 home win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck Friday night, but swiped three steals and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The AGWSR Cougars took their time moving to 5-0. While they beat Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-4) by a 60-43 count Friday night in Ackley, the Rebels caused some early fits.
“I think sometimes we have a little bit of trouble adjusting from practice and then going and playing in a game where the girls are bigger, faster and more skilled,” AGWSR head coach Mike Finger said. “I feel like we’re slow to adjust to the jump in play from practice.”
