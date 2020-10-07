Despite trailing in all three sets at home on Tuesday, the AGWSR Cougars earned a three-set sweep against the East Marshall Mustangs (25-14, 25-17, 25-17). They never trailed by much, and always early, but head coach Jill Smith would still rather see that not happen.
“We talk about matches like this where the other team’s ball control isn’t real crisp, it’s really more of a mental challenge for us,” Smith said. “I don’t think we did a very good job of that tonight. We’re still up and down, up and down. That’s something we need to continue to work on – coming out and playing our game.”
