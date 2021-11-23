The Iowa Girls Coaches Association recently released the All-District and All-State volleyball teams. AGWSR junior Brynn Smith was named to both, and was joined on the All-District team by freshman sister Trevyn.
B. Smith, was second in 1A in kills (454) and finished with an efficiency of .239. She was also second on the team in digs (309). Smith added 30 total blocks and 18 aces on the season. She was named to the All-State Honorable Mention list in Class 1A.
