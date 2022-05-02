The threat of rain pushed the start time between AGWSR and Aplington-Parkersburg up an hour, but that didn’t make it any warmer or the wind any less calm in Parkersburg Friday night. The Cougars lost, falling to 7-4 on the season. All things considered, head coach Ryley Schipper felt his squad played pretty well.
“Some nights the wind can really be a factor and out on Legend Trail it really can be,” Schipper said. “The course is wide open which makes the wind affect almost every shot.”
