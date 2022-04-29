A rare stumble earlier in the week put the AGWSR cougar boys golfers at 6-3 on the season. They came back big on Thursday to win by 60 strokes. Daniel Stahl won his eighth medal of the season with an even-par 35 to lead them to a 165-225 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck in Wellsburg.
The win lifted AGWSR to 7-3 on the season. Eli Brandt shot a 40 for the runner-up medals, while Bo Gerbracht and Gabe Nederhoff came in with 45 each. Easton Kerns and Eli Kuper returned non-scoring cards of 46.
