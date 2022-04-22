Daniel Stahl shot a one-under 34 at Meadowbrook in Wellsburg to claim the medalist honors. It wasn't enough to lift the defending Class 1A State champion Cougars as Grundy Center ended their perfect start to the season.
The AGWSR Cougar boys golf team fell for the first time since winning last season’s Class 1A State title. Daniel Stahl took the top medal in their loss to perennial power Grundy Center.
Between the two North Iowa Cedar League rivals they have four State team championships and five runners-up. They met in Wellsburg Thursday a Meadowbrook. The Cougars (Class 1A), who won their first title last season, fell for the first time this season 155-174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.