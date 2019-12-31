The secret ingredient to a good spec n’ dicken cake is the anise flavoring, though being smothered in bacon and sausage certainly doesn’t hurt! The Ackley Heritage Center’s Spec n’ Dicken meal is planned for New Years’ Day.
The recipe is not a secret – a mixture of rye graham and whole wheat flour with anise flavoring and smothered in bacon and sausage before being baked to perfection on a large flat grill. Served with warm maple syrup, Spec n’ Dicken is a meal guaranteed to stick with you.
The Ackley Heritage Center will host their annual Spec n’ Dicken feast on New Year’s Day at the Ackley Civic Center (640 Main Street) from 9 a.m. to noon.
