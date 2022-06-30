Trevyn Smith made a couple routine plays, like this pop-up as well as a stellar grab at shortstop earlier in the game, to help AGWSR beat the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons 11-5 in the regular season closer Wednesday in Ackley. AGWSR bats and defense finally came together entering the postseason
AGWSR head coach Brenda Drake is hoping her Cougars (3-24) will be a tough out in the postseason that started Friday in Ackley against winless Northwood-Kensett. After finishing the regular season with a solid 11-5 home win against the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons (2-20), she has reason to be.
Things have come together enough for the Cougars to win two games in the final week. Wednesday’s win was by far the most inspired. They scored their 11 runs – a season high - on six hits and were aggressive on the bases with six stolen bases. They also took advantage of six wild pitches, five passed balls and two Falcon errors.
