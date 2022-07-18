Improved and increased communications across the AGWSR district, as well as with all stakeholders in the district is one of three goals set by Superintendent Erik Smith following his evaluation with the AGWSR board. That evaluation and goal setting took place in closed sessions held following open meetings in both May and June at AGWSR.
Shared with Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District through a 28E agreement, Smith’s evaluation with that district was also held in May. Through the agreement, GR reimburses AGWSR 50 percent of Smith annual salary and benefits. Smith spends fifty percent of his time in each of the districts in his role. In regard to evaluations, the agreement notes that the districts may work collaboratively or separately in their evaluations of Smith’s employment.
