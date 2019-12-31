Members of the P.E.O. Chapter BN of Ackley include:
Front - Ramona Flemming, Eileen Kramer, LaVonne Lawton, and Tracey Viet; Middle - Marge Boheman, Thelma Shugar, Gladys Drew, Teri Elmore, and Leola Wright; Back - Sherry Lippert, Judy Crawford, Lavelle Muller, Shirley DeBerg, Retha Starek, Betty Thronson, Marlys Benning, Ruth Boheman, Judy Gilbertson, Jane Stoutland, Marlene Oelmann, Elaine Lawrence, Virginia Jaspers, and Becky Lievens. Not all members are pictured.
Founded in January of 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, The P.E.O. Sisterhood continues with a strong presence in Ackley, 150 years later with approximately 30 active members.
Teri Elmore serves as the local president of P.E.O. Chapter BN of Ackley. Local members are part of nearly half a million women and 6,000 chapters across the world whose core belief is to help women advance through education.
