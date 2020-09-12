Ackley Train Accident
At least one person was injured when a train struck an SUV at the Franklin St. crossing in Ackley on Saturday afternoon.

 By Matthew Rezab

Updated at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12

An Ackley woman was injured when her Chevy Trailblazer was struck by a westbound train in Ackley on Saturday.

