The AGWSR national Honor Society held its annual tapping ceremony Wednesday Jan. 20 in the AGWSR gym with seven students receiving the recognition. The students are Hannah Homeyer, Haileigh Homeyer, Alyssa Hames, Makenna Kuper, Alivia Hoodjer, Ben Macy, and Zach Johnson.
Being considered for induction into NHS is a distinction not offered too all. Students who are inducted exemplify leadership qualities. The organization selects members by look at more than academics. Junior and senior students must not only hold a 3.5 grade point average but be active in their school through activities such as band, choir, speech, clubs, sports, or serve the student council.
