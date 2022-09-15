Sadie Poppens is one of the newest teachers at AGWSR this year. A kindergarten teacher, Poppens grew up in Parkersburg and now lives in rural Aplington with her husband, Shane. 

Sadie Poppens is one of the newest faces at AGWSR, teaching kindergarteners.

Her position with AGWSR is her first and follows her graduation in Dec. 2021 from the University of Northern Iowa where she earned her teaching degree combined with a literacy minor. From her graduation to May of this year, Sadie served the district as substitute teacher for the district, serving in various lower elementary classrooms. 

