The AGWSR kindergarten and first grade students in the Wellsburg Center gathered together to take part in a Thanksgiving Feast of sorts last Tuesday afternoon.
Students have spent time learning about how Thanksgiving came to be and read about the first Thanksgiving shared between settlers and Native Americans. The students learned that long before settlers came to America, the area was inhabited by Native American tribes. These natives knew the land well, having fished, hunted, and harvested the land for generations and shared their knowledge with the settlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.