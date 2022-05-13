With Thursday’s heat leading to the postponement of the State Qualifier at Lawton-Bronson to Friday, AGWSR and the rest of the Class 1A field have to wait until Saturday to find out what events they will be taking to State Track and Field Championships in Des Moines this week.
What the Cougars did know Thursday was that Darren Veld won the discus for the boys. They also know that Ava Olson is in with a win in the high jump as well as in the 4x100 with Trevyn Smith, Brynn Smith and Trinity Rotgers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.