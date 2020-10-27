This year, a full moon will brighten the night on All Hallows Eve (Halloween), making the evening more scary than usual for those out trick-or-treating. Displays like this one on Park Avenue in Ackley, are bound to appear more frightening as the night wears on.
This will be the second full moon of the month. The phenomena takes place about once every 30 months, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. A full moon on Halloween is even more rare, occurring every 18 to 19 years.
Area communities have set dates and times for Trick or Treating, with only the City of Ackley not setting official hours. An unofficial trick-or-treat event has been circulating on social media, with hours for children to prowl the streets in search of treats set for Saturday, Oct. 31 beginning at 6 p.m.
The Ackley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Halloween photo contest, with Ackley businesses invited to decorate in front of their shops to provide a spot for children to take selfies at. The photos should then be emailed to ackleychambernews@gmail.com. Photos will be placed on the Ackley Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The public is invited to vote on the photos, with the top three vote-getters winning a Halloween basket of goodies. Photos must be emailed before Nov. 2 and winners will be announced Nov. 5.
