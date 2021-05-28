Timothy Christian School held their 8th-grade graduation ceremony at 7 p.m., on Thursday, May 20 at the First Christian Reformed Church west of the school. The seven celebrated graduates were (left to right) Christian Meester, Ellie Price, Macy Boomgarden, Emma Engelkes, Maleah Wessels, Ava Onken, and Alex Ingledue.
The Timothy Christian graduates chose Jeremiah 29:11 as their class scripture, black, white and gold as their colors; and the white rose with gold glitter as their flower. The evening's graduation address was given by Pastor Joel Wories and special music was provided by the Timothy Christian School student body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.