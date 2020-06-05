Small class sizes, along with a Christian-based education is available at Timothy Christian School, rural Wellsburg. The school will host a Family Preview night for potential students and their families later this month.
Families interested in attending Timothy Christian School, rural Wellsburg, are invited to schedule a visit to learn more about the school, teachers, and administration during a family preview experience planned for later this month.
Dale Akkerman, Development Director at the school explains families interested in a Christian-based education for their children should plan to attend. The event includes a guided tour of the building along with an opportunity for incoming kindergarteners to spend time one-on-one with the kindergarten teacher.
