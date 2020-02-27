Luke Starr
Luke Starr led the Cougars in scoring through two post season games. His 18 against West Fork, after scoring 28 against BCLUW in the first round, wasn’t enough. AGWSR fell in the Class 1A semifinals with a 67-52 loss.

The third-ranked West Fork Warhawks (21-2) had too many weapons with too much firepower and too much gas in the tank. In the end, they were just too much for the AGWSR Cougars (9-14) Tuesday night in Sheffield.

The Cougars held leads in the first period, then stayed within two possessions for most of the rest of the game before falling 67-52. The loss ended AGWSR’s season in the Class 1A Dist. 11 semifinal.

Jaden Penning
Jaden Penning scored six points in AGWSR’s 67-52 playoff loss to West Fork last week in Sheffield. The loss ended the Cougars’ season at 9-14.

