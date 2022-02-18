Krew Stahl dug into the toyboxes with the help of his grandparents Annette and Don Stahl. Don is an employee of Iowa Select and was one of eight nominating the Cougars Den for the toys through the Henry’s Heroes program. Krew is the youngest of the couples’ four grandchildren.
The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation began a multi-county tour of donation deliveries to day cares and day care providers last Thursday through the Henry’s Heroes Program.
One of the inaugural stops was at AGWSR’s Cougars Den in Ackley. The Henry’s Heroes Little Farmer Toy Box program provided two colorful toy boxes filled with farming-inspired books, toys, and other learning materials specifically chosen for 1-to-4-year-old children.
