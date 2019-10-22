On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 the City of Ackley Police Department with the assistance of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department executed two search warrants in the City of Ackley.
Over 203 grams of methamphetamine in numerous bags in varying quantities were seized; along with $1387 in cash, various drug paraphernalia such as glass pipes, needles/syringes, cooking spoon, digital scales, torch lighters, and tiny individual plastic bags; as well as other items.
