Two injuries were reported in a crash east of Ackley which took place at the intersection of Highway 57 and Cedar Avenue.
The crash took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 with the Iowa State Patrol, Parkersburg Police, Grundy and Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Ackley Fire and Ambulance responding at the scene.
