Ryley Schipper refuses to give up on his team despite its now 0-10 start. In fact, his resolve seemed stronger than ever in the wake of Tuesday's 70-29 loss to Union (6-7) in Ackley.
“For us it’s about sticking together instead of listening to the outside noise about not winning,” Schipper said. “Outside of wins and losses, create memories and become the best basketball player you can with what you have. I’ve never given up on a team and I never will. We’re going to find a win somewhere and when it does, we can build from that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.