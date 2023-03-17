It looks like some members of the Iowa House and Senate are finally listening to rural Iowans and our concerns about proposed CO2 pipelines. Because so many concerned citizens have turned out at meeting after meeting and hearings to show their opposition, some legislators seem to be getting the message that CO2 pipelines would create unnecessary and negative public health and pollution risks throughout our state while enriching a tiny number of private corporations.
Now we need to spread the word and get more legislators on board. Time is running short in this session to pass some common sense measures that would protect landowners, farmers, and rural communities from this unproven and potentially dangerous industry. Eminent domain should not be used for private gain. That’s why we need our state senators and representatives to pass HF 565 right now, before the CO2 pipeline industry runs over us all
