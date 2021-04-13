The AGWSR Cougar boys went to the Mustang Relays in LeGrande last Monday night and came home with a handful-plus of top-three finishes. But while looking to fill in the gaps, first-year head coach Bill Heubner’s squad continues to settle for mid to lower tier team finishes.
Those top-threes were highlighted by Darren Veld in the discus and Cale Culver in the long jump. Both were winners to claim AGWSR’s only gold medals for the night.
