The AGWSR Cougar boys finished seventh at Tuesday’s Tiger Invite at Madrid. Darren Veld finished second in the discus and Aiden Heitland second in the shot put for their lone top-three finishes.
“This was a really good meet with top-quality teams from different classes,” said AGWSR head coach Bill Heubner. “We aren’t quite ready to compete in the team race with some of those teams, but it was good to compete against teams we don’t normally see.”
